Iraq to temporarily close its airspace

Iraq, neighboring Iran, announced on Saturday night that it would close its airspace and suspend air traffic, at a time when Iran confirmed that it had begun drone attacks against Israel.



Transport Minister Razak Al-Saadawi told the official Iraqi news agency, ''The Iraqi airspace has been closed and air traffic has been halted.''



Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority stated that the interruption would continue from 11:30 PM local time (20:30 UTC) until 5:30 AM (02:30 UTC).



