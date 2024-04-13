Houthis launch drones from Yemen towards Israel after Iranian attack

The British maritime security agency "Ambrey" reported on Saturday night that the Houthi rebels launched drones towards Israel, coinciding with the Iranian attack on the Israeli state.

Iranian state television announced on Saturday night that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a "broad attack with drones and missiles" towards Israel, which Tehran attributed to targeting its consulate in Damascus, resulting in the death of seven IRGC members, including two senior officers in the Quds Force.



AFP