The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations stated on the X platform the United States should stay away from the conflict between Iran and Israel, warning that Tehran's response would be harsher if Israel retaliated.



The mission stated: "Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded."



It added, "However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the US MUST STAY AWAY!"



Reuters