Israel warns residents of some areas to 'stay near shelters'

Home Front Command instructions to residents of the northern Golan Heights, the Nevatim area, Dimona and Eilat should stay near shelters until further notice, and wait the compulsory 10 minutes in case of alarm.https://t.co/xt2T0gNvdZ
— Lt. Col. (R) Peter Lerner (@LTCPeterLerner) April 13, 2024
