Israel warns residents of some areas to 'stay near shelters'

Lieutenant-Colonel Peter Lerner, a spokesman for the Israeli Army, issued a statement on X, urging residents of various regions to take precautionary measures amidst escalating tensions.



"Home Front Command instructions to residents of the northern Golan Heights, the Nevatim area, Dimona, and Eilat should stay near shelters until further notice, and wait the compulsory 10 minutes in case of alarm," he emphasized.



Lerner's announcement underscores the heightened state of alert as Iran launched an attack on Israel on Saturday night.



