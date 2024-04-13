Syrian forces on high alert

2024-04-13 | 19:49
Syrian forces on high alert
Syrian forces on high alert

Syria said it put its ground-to-air defense systems around Damascus and major bases on high alert, army sources said.

Reuters correspondent Suleiman al Khalidi said they expected Israel would retaliate against army bases and installations where pro-Iranian fighters were based.

Reuters

