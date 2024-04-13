IRGC warns US, Israel against harming Tehran's interests

2024-04-13 | 19:57
IRGC warns US, Israel against harming Tehran&#39;s interests
IRGC warns US, Israel against harming Tehran's interests

Iranian television quoted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps saying that Tehran would respond to any threat from the United States and Israel, hours after Iran launched dozens of ballistic missiles and drones at Israeli targets.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement, "Any threat from the United States and the Zionist regime, emanating from any country, will lead to a proportional and reciprocal response from Iran towards the source of the threat."

Reuters
 

Middle East News

IRGC

Iran

US

Israel

Tehran

