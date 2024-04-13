News
IRGC warns US, Israel against harming Tehran's interests
2024-04-13 | 19:57
IRGC warns US, Israel against harming Tehran's interests
Iranian television quoted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps saying that Tehran would respond to any threat from the United States and Israel, hours after Iran launched dozens of ballistic missiles and drones at Israeli targets.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement, "Any threat from the United States and the Zionist regime, emanating from any country, will lead to a proportional and reciprocal response from Iran towards the source of the threat."
Reuters
IRGC
Iran
US
Israel
Tehran
