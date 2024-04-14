Israeli army: Iran launched more than 200 drones and rockets towards Israel

A spokesperson for the Israeli army announced on Saturday night that Iran launched more than 200 drones and rockets toward Israel, adding that the "vast majority" of them were intercepted but "minor damage" occurred to a military base.



The army spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, said in a televised speech, "The Iranian regime unleashed a 'dense swarm' consisting of 200 lethal drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles," noting that the attack is still "ongoing."



The Israeli army clarified in a separate statement that the "majority" of the drones and rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system "in cooperation with Israel's strategic allies before entering Israeli territory."



It added that "a number of Iranian missiles fell in Israeli territory, resulting in minor damage to a military base, but without casualties."



"Only a young girl was injured, and we hope for her swift recovery," it continued.



The Israeli emergency services also stated that they attended to 31 wounded individuals with minor injuries, "showing signs of anxiety or injuries resulting from seeking shelter."



AFP