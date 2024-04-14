Saudi Arabia expresses 'deep concern' over regional developments: Urges restraint for regional stability

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has conveyed its deep concern regarding the ongoing developments in the region and their potential impact.



"The Kingdom urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to protect the region and its people from the dangers of war," a statement read.



Furthermore, the Ministry reiterated Saudi Arabia's stance, emphasizing the importance of the Security Council fulfilling its duty to uphold peace and security.



"This region is crucial for global peace and security, and the Council must act to prevent the crisis from escalating, which would have grave consequences if it expands," it emphasized.