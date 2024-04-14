Israel reopens airspace, airports authority reports

Middle East News
2024-04-14 | 02:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel reopens airspace, airports authority reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel reopens airspace, airports authority reports

Israel reopened its airspace as of 7:30 a.m. (0430 GMT) on Sunday, the country’s airports authority said after an overnight attack by hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones.

It said flight schedules from Tel Aviv were expected to be affected and travelers should check flight times.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israel

Airspace

Airport

Iran

LBCI Next
Defense Secretary Austin: US ready to defend Israel against regional threats
Jordan reopens its airspace: State TV
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:40

Israel downed most Iranian drones that flew over Syria: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
04:39

Macron condemns Iranian attack on Israel and calls for 'restraint'

LBCI
Middle East News
03:55

Hamas: The Iranian attack on Israel is a 'natural right'

LBCI
Middle East News
03:29

Emirates Airlines cancels some flights after Iranian attack on Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:16

UAE stresses restraint and diplomacy in face of regional instability

LBCI
Middle East News
04:40

Israel downed most Iranian drones that flew over Syria: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
04:39

Macron condemns Iranian attack on Israel and calls for 'restraint'

LBCI
Middle East News
04:17

Aerial interceptions in Israel cost over $1 billion: Al Jazeera

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-10

Confronting China: Trilateral Meeting in Washington Addresses Rising Concerns

LBCI
Middle East News
02:09

Israel reopens airspace, airports authority reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:00

Lebanon lifts airspace closure: Beirut Airport resumes operations

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-08

Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Israel requests purchase of 200 suicide drones, Switchblade 600 model

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:15

Lebanon temporarily closes airspace from 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM, subject to review amid regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:55

Beirut Airport: No flight cancellations yet, confirms civil aviation director

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:40

Travel alert: Middle East Airlines shifts Sunday flights, maintains some: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:09

Breaking: Missiles intercepted in Lebanese airspace

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

US Embassy in Lebanon to US citizens: Reminder of travel recommendations

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:11

Hezbollah announces missile launch towards occupied Golan Heights

LBCI
Middle East News
17:19

Israeli Channel 12: Iran launched 100 drones and missiles, some striking Syria and Jordan

LBCI
Middle East News
17:56

Alarm sirens sound in Northern Israel on Lebanon border

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More