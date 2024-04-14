Iran warns Israel and US against any retaliatory response

Iran warned Israel on Sunday that it would witness a larger attack if it retaliated against Tehran's overnight drone and missile strike. Iran also cautioned Washington against supporting any Israeli military action against it.



Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri told state television, ''Our response will be much larger than the military action last night if Israel retaliates against Iran,'' adding that Tehran warned Washington that any support for Israeli retaliation would result in targeting American bases.



Commander-in-chief of the Army of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution Hossein Salami also warned that Tehran would respond to any Israeli attack targeting its interests, officials, or citizens.



