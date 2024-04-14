Hamas: The Iranian attack on Israel is a 'natural right'

The Hamas movement, engaged in a war with Israel in Gaza for over six months, defended the Iranian attack on Israel.



Hamas said in a statement, "We consider the military operation carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the 'Zionist entity' to be a natural [...] response to the crime of targeting the Iranian consulate in Damascus and the assassination of several Revolutionary Guard leaders there."



Iran's attack on Israel late last Saturday came in response to an airstrike believed to be Israeli on its embassy compound in Damascus on April 1st, which resulted in the deaths of Revolutionary Guard officials. The Iranian attack exacerbated fears of a wider regional conflict.



Reuters