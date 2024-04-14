News
Aerial interceptions in Israel cost over $1 billion: Al Jazeera
Middle East News
2024-04-14 | 04:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Aerial interceptions in Israel cost over $1 billion: Al Jazeera
The cost of aerial interceptions in the skies of Israel on Saturday night exceeded one billion dollars, Al Jazeera reported, citing the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.
Middle East News
Israel
Interceptions
Cost
Next
Macron condemns Iranian attack on Israel and calls for 'restraint'
Hamas: The Iranian attack on Israel is a 'natural right'
Previous
