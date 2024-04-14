Macron condemns Iranian attack on Israel and calls for 'restraint'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday condemned 'in the strongest terms the unprecedented attack launched by Iran on Israel,' while at the same time calling for 'restraint' to prevent further escalation in the region.



Macron wrote, ''I condemn in the strongest terms the unprecedented attack launched by Iran on Israel, which threatens to destabilize the region. I express my solidarity with the Israeli people and France's commitment to Israel's security, our partners, and regional stability. France is working with its partners to de-escalate the situation and calls for restraint.''



AFP