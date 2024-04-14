News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UAE stresses restraint and diplomacy in face of regional instability
Middle East News
2024-04-14 | 05:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UAE stresses restraint and diplomacy in face of regional instability
On Sunday, the UAE expressed its "deep concern" regarding recent developments in the region, urging for an end to escalation.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the UAE emphasized the importance of exercising "utmost restraint in order to avoid serious repercussions, and the region being pulled into new levels of instability."
The Ministry advocated for resolving conflicts through diplomacy and emphasized the importance of adhering to the rule of law and respecting the United Nations Charter.
Furthermore, the Ministry called upon the United Nations and the Security Council to fulfill their responsibilities and bolster international peace and security by addressing longstanding regional issues and conflicts that pose threats to global stability.
Middle East News
UAE
Diplomacy
Tension
Region
United Nations
Security Council
Next
Austrian Airlines suspends flights to Tel Aviv, Erbil, and Amman
Israel downed most Iranian drones that flew over Syria: Reuters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-11
Russian Ministry Urges Caution for Citizens Traveling to Middle East Amid Regional Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-11
Russian Ministry Urges Caution for Citizens Traveling to Middle East Amid Regional Tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-04
Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-04
Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25
United Nations Security Council adopts ceasefire draft resolution in the Gaza Strip
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25
United Nations Security Council adopts ceasefire draft resolution in the Gaza Strip
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-21
Paris mediates 'reduction' in Hezbollah-Israel confrontation amidst regional tensions, Gaza truce talks
Press Highlights
2024-03-21
Paris mediates 'reduction' in Hezbollah-Israel confrontation amidst regional tensions, Gaza truce talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:12
Houthis: Iranian attack on Israel is justified
Middle East News
08:12
Houthis: Iranian attack on Israel is justified
0
Middle East News
08:01
Revolutionary Guard Intelligence warns Iranians against any pro-Israeli posts
Middle East News
08:01
Revolutionary Guard Intelligence warns Iranians against any pro-Israeli posts
0
Middle East News
07:51
Iran warns its neighbors 72 hours before attacking Israel
Middle East News
07:51
Iran warns its neighbors 72 hours before attacking Israel
0
Middle East News
07:20
Sunak: Britain participated in thwarting Iranian attack on Israel
Middle East News
07:20
Sunak: Britain participated in thwarting Iranian attack on Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:01
Revolutionary Guard Intelligence warns Iranians against any pro-Israeli posts
Middle East News
08:01
Revolutionary Guard Intelligence warns Iranians against any pro-Israeli posts
0
Lebanon News
19:40
Travel alert: Middle East Airlines shifts Sunday flights, maintains some: Here are the details
Lebanon News
19:40
Travel alert: Middle East Airlines shifts Sunday flights, maintains some: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
03:00
Lebanon lifts airspace closure: Beirut Airport resumes operations
Lebanon News
03:00
Lebanon lifts airspace closure: Beirut Airport resumes operations
0
World News
10:40
Zelensky thanks Germany for new Patriot system at 'critical time'
World News
10:40
Zelensky thanks Germany for new Patriot system at 'critical time'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
17:15
Lebanon temporarily closes airspace from 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM, subject to review amid regional developments
Lebanon News
17:15
Lebanon temporarily closes airspace from 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM, subject to review amid regional developments
2
Lebanon News
16:55
Beirut Airport: No flight cancellations yet, confirms civil aviation director
Lebanon News
16:55
Beirut Airport: No flight cancellations yet, confirms civil aviation director
3
Lebanon News
19:40
Travel alert: Middle East Airlines shifts Sunday flights, maintains some: Here are the details
Lebanon News
19:40
Travel alert: Middle East Airlines shifts Sunday flights, maintains some: Here are the details
4
Lebanon News
19:09
Breaking: Missiles intercepted in Lebanese airspace
Lebanon News
19:09
Breaking: Missiles intercepted in Lebanese airspace
5
Lebanon News
12:03
US Embassy in Lebanon to US citizens: Reminder of travel recommendations
Lebanon News
12:03
US Embassy in Lebanon to US citizens: Reminder of travel recommendations
6
Lebanon News
18:11
Hezbollah announces missile launch towards occupied Golan Heights
Lebanon News
18:11
Hezbollah announces missile launch towards occupied Golan Heights
7
Lebanon News
03:00
Lebanon lifts airspace closure: Beirut Airport resumes operations
Lebanon News
03:00
Lebanon lifts airspace closure: Beirut Airport resumes operations
8
Middle East News
17:19
Israeli Channel 12: Iran launched 100 drones and missiles, some striking Syria and Jordan
Middle East News
17:19
Israeli Channel 12: Iran launched 100 drones and missiles, some striking Syria and Jordan
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More