UAE stresses restraint and diplomacy in face of regional instability

On Sunday, the UAE expressed its "deep concern" regarding recent developments in the region, urging for an end to escalation.



In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the UAE emphasized the importance of exercising "utmost restraint in order to avoid serious repercussions, and the region being pulled into new levels of instability."



The Ministry advocated for resolving conflicts through diplomacy and emphasized the importance of adhering to the rule of law and respecting the United Nations Charter.



Furthermore, the Ministry called upon the United Nations and the Security Council to fulfill their responsibilities and bolster international peace and security by addressing longstanding regional issues and conflicts that pose threats to global stability.