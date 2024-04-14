Iranian Foreign Ministry summons the ambassadors of Britain, France, and Germany

2024-04-14 | 06:13
Iranian Foreign Ministry summons the ambassadors of Britain, France, and Germany
Iranian Foreign Ministry summons the ambassadors of Britain, France, and Germany

The Iranian Labor News Agency, a semi-official news agency, reported that the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassadors of Britain, France, and Germany on Sunday, to question them about what it described as their 'irresponsible positions' regarding the Iranian airstrikes on Israel in response to Israel's bombing of its consulate in Damascus.

Reuters

