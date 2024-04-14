The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani commented on Sunday on "X" on the Iranian response by saying the following:

"The response of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the crime of the Zionist entity in the attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus demonstrated several points:

1- Iran is determined to defend itself.

2- Despite all the assistance and support from the United States and others to the Zionist entity, Iranian missiles hit their main target from a distance of 1,100 kilometers.

3- It was clear that Iran did not intend to launch a full-scale attack and limited itself to punitive action, which was successful. Iran could have targeted more locations using the same tactics.

4- The resistance front was only an observer during this operation.



The biggest mistake of this criminal entity and its allies would be attempting to respond to today's operation, in which case Iran's punitive policy will change."