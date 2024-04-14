Sunak: Britain participated in thwarting Iranian attack on Israel

2024-04-14 | 07:20
Sunak: Britain participated in thwarting Iranian attack on Israel
Sunak: Britain participated in thwarting Iranian attack on Israel

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stated on Sunday that British military aircraft shot down drones launched by Iran in its attack on Israel.

Sunak told television stations, ''I can confirm that our aircraft shot down several Iranian attack drones.''

Reuters

