Revolutionary Guard Intelligence warns Iranians against any pro-Israeli posts

2024-04-14 | 08:01
Revolutionary Guard Intelligence warns Iranians against any pro-Israeli posts
Revolutionary Guard Intelligence warns Iranians against any pro-Israeli posts

Iranian state media outlets reported on Sunday that the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a statement warning against any pro-Israeli posts by Iranian users on social media platforms.

Some Iranians, both inside and outside the country, expressed their support for Israel after Iran launched a drone and missile attack last night in retaliation for the suspected Israeli bombing of its consulate in the Syrian capital on April 1st.

Reuters

