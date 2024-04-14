News
White House: US does not seek 'escalation' in the Middle East
Middle East News
2024-04-14 | 09:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
White House: US does not seek 'escalation' in the Middle East
A senior official in the White House announced Sunday that the United States does not want to escalate the crisis in the Middle East, after Israel repelled an attack by Iran using drones and missiles.
John Kirby, spokesperson for the US National Security Council, stated to NBC network, "We do not want to see an escalation in the situation. We do not seek a broader war with Iran."
AFP
Middle East News
White House
Escalation
Middle East
Iran
Israel
Attack
