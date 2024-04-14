White House: US does not seek 'escalation' in the Middle East

Middle East News
2024-04-14 | 09:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
White House: US does not seek &#39;escalation&#39; in the Middle East
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
White House: US does not seek 'escalation' in the Middle East

A senior official in the White House announced Sunday that the United States does not want to escalate the crisis in the Middle East, after Israel repelled an attack by Iran using drones and missiles.

John Kirby, spokesperson for the US National Security Council, stated to NBC network, "We do not want to see an escalation in the situation. We do not seek a broader war with Iran."
 
AFP

Middle East News

White House

Escalation

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Attack

LBCI Next
Biden vows G7 response, US support for Israel after Iranian attack
IRGC warns US, Israel against harming Tehran's interests
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
17:33

Israeli army calls Iranian attack on Israel 'serious escalation'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:35

Turkey calls on Iran to avoid further escalation with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Zelenskyy condemns Iranian attack on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
08:12

Houthis: Iranian attack on Israel is justified

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:25

Biden informs Netanyahu that US will not participate in an attack on Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
09:36

Gantz: We will make Iran pay at the appropriate time

LBCI
Middle East News
08:35

Turkey calls on Iran to avoid further escalation with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Zelenskyy condemns Iranian attack on Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-10-23

Putin calls for unhindered humanitarian aid to Gaza: Kremlin

LBCI
Middle East News
18:48

Israel warns residents of some areas to 'stay near shelters'

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-11

Four killed, including two Hezbollah members, in Israeli airstrikes near Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
09:50

White House: US does not seek 'escalation' in the Middle East

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:15

Lebanon temporarily closes airspace from 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM, subject to review amid regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:55

Beirut Airport: No flight cancellations yet, confirms civil aviation director

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:40

Travel alert: Middle East Airlines shifts Sunday flights, maintains some: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:09

Breaking: Missiles intercepted in Lebanese airspace

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:11

Hezbollah announces missile launch towards occupied Golan Heights

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:00

Lebanon lifts airspace closure: Beirut Airport resumes operations

LBCI
Middle East News
17:19

Israeli Channel 12: Iran launched 100 drones and missiles, some striking Syria and Jordan

LBCI
Middle East News
17:56

Alarm sirens sound in Northern Israel on Lebanon border

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More