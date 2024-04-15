US Secretary of State speaks with Jordanian, Saudi, Egyptian, and Turkish counterparts regarding Iranian attack on Israel

Middle East News
2024-04-15 | 00:10
High views
US Secretary of State speaks with Jordanian, Saudi, Egyptian, and Turkish counterparts regarding Iranian attack on Israel

US Secretary of State speaks with Jordanian, Saudi, Egyptian, and Turkish counterparts regarding Iranian attack on Israel

The US State Department stated that Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the Iranian attack on Israel in separate calls with his Jordanian, Saudi, Egyptian, and Turkish counterparts on Sunday.

Blinken reiterated that the United States does not want escalation and will continue to support the defense of Israel.

The State Department mentioned in a series of statements that Blinken also discussed with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry the necessity of increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza, protecting Palestinian civilians, and achieving an immediate ceasefire that ensures the release of all hostages.

Reuters

