Guterres calls for maximum restraint following Iranian attack on Israel

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday warned members not to escalate tensions with reprisals against Iran further. In contrast, the US warned the Security Council it would work to hold Tehran accountable at the UN.



Guterres, speaking to a meeting of the UN Security Council, told member states that the UN charter bars the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state as he also condemned Iran's attack on Israel.



"The Middle East is on the brink. The people of the region are confronting the real danger of a devastating full-scale conflict. Now is the time to defuse and de-escalate," Guterres told the meeting, which was called after Iran's attack.



Robert Wood, deputy US ambassador to the UN, called on the 15-member body to unequivocally condemn Iran's attack, as he said the Security Council must not let Iran's actions go unanswered.



Reuters