US Central Command destroys more than 80 drones launched from Iran and Yemen to attack Israel

Middle East News
2024-04-15 | 00:34
High views
US Central Command destroys more than 80 drones launched from Iran and Yemen to attack Israel
US Central Command destroys more than 80 drones launched from Iran and Yemen to attack Israel

The US Central Command stated that its forces, supported by US command destroyer ships in Europe, destroyed on April 13th and 14th more than 80 one-way attack drones and at least six ballistic missiles that were directed towards Israel from Iran and Yemen.

Reuters

Japanese Foreign Minister postpones visit to Bahrain amid Middle East crisis
Guterres calls for maximum restraint following Iranian attack on Israel
