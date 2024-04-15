Japanese Foreign Minister postpones visit to Bahrain amid Middle East crisis

Middle East News
2024-04-15 | 00:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Japanese Foreign Minister postpones visit to Bahrain amid Middle East crisis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Japanese Foreign Minister postpones visit to Bahrain amid Middle East crisis

Three government officials stated that the Japanese Foreign Minister is preparing to postpone her planned visit to Bahrain this week amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following an Iranian attack with drones and missiles on Israel.

The Sankei newspaper reported that Minister Yoko Kamikawa informed parliament of her intention to visit Bahrain following a summit of G7 foreign ministers in Italy between April 17th and 19th. The Foreign Ministry has not officially announced the visit.

One of the officials, who requested anonymity, stated that the planned cancellation aims to add more flexibility to the minister's schedule to deal with the crisis.

Japan strongly condemned the Iranian attack and joined other global powers and Arab countries in calling for restraint.

The Bahrain Embassy in Tokyo has not yet responded to an email request for comment.

Reuters

Middle East News

Japan

Visit

Bahrain

Middle East

Crisis

LBCI Next
Israel calls for 'all possible sanctions' on Iran at UN
US Central Command destroys more than 80 drones launched from Iran and Yemen to attack Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-12

Bou Habib advocates for Greek mediation in Middle East crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-10

Germany’s Lufthansa pauses flights to and from Tehran amid Middle East crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-08

Cyprus president discusses Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon visit

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-21

German Foreign Minister to visit the Middle East on Sunday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:34

Gaza's death toll exceeds 33,790: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:28

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid: Elections must be held immediately to topple the government that is bringing and will bring devastation to Israel

LBCI
World News
05:21

Russia extremely concerned by rise in Middle East tensions, urges restraint

LBCI
World News
05:13

Borrell says Middle East on cliff edge, urges Iran-Israel de-escalation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:47

Iranian Drones Cast Shadow Over Iraqi Prime Minister's Visit to Washington

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-14

Emirates Airlines cancels some flights after Iranian attack on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-09

LBCI sources unveil new details about Pascal Sleiman's murder case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

China's Green Energy Boom: The US Faces a Tough Competition

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Iran's "True Promise" Operation Targets Israel: A Costly Response

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Israeli soldiers wounded in Lebanon border mine explosion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

China's Green Energy Boom: The US Faces a Tough Competition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:47

Iranian Drones Cast Shadow Over Iraqi Prime Minister's Visit to Washington

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

US Urges Caution for Israel After Iranian Drone and Missile Strike

LBCI
Middle East News
03:06

Iran says it gave warning before attacking Israel, US denies

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:34

Opposition delegation from Lebanon visits Washington for talks on various issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More