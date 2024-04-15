Japanese Foreign Minister postpones visit to Bahrain amid Middle East crisis

Three government officials stated that the Japanese Foreign Minister is preparing to postpone her planned visit to Bahrain this week amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following an Iranian attack with drones and missiles on Israel.



The Sankei newspaper reported that Minister Yoko Kamikawa informed parliament of her intention to visit Bahrain following a summit of G7 foreign ministers in Italy between April 17th and 19th. The Foreign Ministry has not officially announced the visit.



One of the officials, who requested anonymity, stated that the planned cancellation aims to add more flexibility to the minister's schedule to deal with the crisis.



Japan strongly condemned the Iranian attack and joined other global powers and Arab countries in calling for restraint.



The Bahrain Embassy in Tokyo has not yet responded to an email request for comment.



Reuters