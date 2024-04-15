Iran asserts right to self-defense at UN, claims no alternative option

Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, stated during a session of the United Nations Security Council held on Sunday, following the unprecedented Iranian attack against Israel, that Iran 'had no choice but to exercise its right to self-defense.'



He added, "The Security Council has failed in its duty to uphold international peace and security" by not condemning the strike targeting the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1st, indicating that "under these circumstances, the Islamic Republic of Iran had no choice but to exercise its right to self-defense."



He emphasized that Tehran does not seek escalation but will respond to 'any threat or aggression.'



AFP