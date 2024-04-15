British Foreign Secretary Cameron: We urge Israel not to respond to Iran

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron urged Israel on Monday not to respond after Iran launched a drone and missile attack, stating that Iran's move had almost completely failed, and the focus should be on reaching a ceasefire in Gaza.



Cameron told Sky News on Monday, "If you are in Israel this morning, you will rightly think that you have the full right to respond to that, and indeed, it is their right. But we urge them not to escalate."



He continued, saying, "This represents in several ways a double defeat for Iran. The attack was almost completely unsuccessful, and they have shown the world that they are the ones with evil influence in the region. So we hope there will be no retaliatory response."



Reuters