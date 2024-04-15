Iran says it gave warning before attacking Israel, US denies

Middle East News
2024-04-15 | 03:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran says it gave warning before attacking Israel, US denies
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
5min
Iran says it gave warning before attacking Israel, US denies

Turkish, Jordanian, and Iraqi officials said on Sunday that Iran gave wide notice days before its drone and missile attack on Israel, but US officials said Tehran did not warn Washington and that it was aiming to cause significant damage.

Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles on Saturday in a retaliatory strike after a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Syria.

Most of the drones and missiles were downed before reaching Israeli territory, though a young girl was critically injured and there were widespread concerns of further escalation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Sunday that Iran gave neighboring countries and Israel's ally the United States 72 hours' notice it would launch the strikes.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry said it had spoken to both Washington and Tehran before the attack, adding it had conveyed messages as an intermediary to be sure reactions were proportionate.

"Iran said the reaction would be a response to Israel’s attack on its embassy in Damascus and that it would not go beyond this. We were aware of the possibilities. The developments were not a surprise," said a Turkish diplomatic source.

One senior official in US President Joe Biden's administration denied Amir-Abdollahian's statement, saying Washington did have contact with Iran through Swiss intermediaries but did not get notice 72 hours in advance.

"That is absolutely not true,” the official said. “They did not give a notification, nor did they give any sense of ... 'these will be the targets, so evacuate them.'"

Tehran sent the United States a message only after the strikes began and the intent was to be "highly destructive" said the official, adding that Iran's claim of a widespread warning may be an attempt to compensate for the lack of any major damage from the attack.

"We received a message from the Iranians as this was ongoing, through the Swiss. This was basically suggesting that they were finished after this, but it was still an ongoing attack. So that was (their) message to us," the US official said.

Iraqi, Turkish, and Jordanian officials each said Iran had provided early warning of the attack last week, including some details.

The attack with drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles risked causing major casualties and escalating the conflict.

US officials said on Friday and Saturday they expected an imminent attack and urged Iran against one, with Biden tersely saying his only message to Tehran was: "Don't."

Two Iraqi sources, including a government security adviser and a security official, said Iran had used diplomatic channels to inform Baghdad about the attack at least three days before it happened.

The exact timing of the attack was not disclosed at that point but was passed to Iraqi security and military authorities hours before the strikes, allowing Baghdad to close its airspace and avoid fatal accidents.

"The government clearly understood from the Iranian officials that the US military in Iraq was also aware of the attack in advance," said the Iraqi security official.

A senior Jordanian official said Iran had summoned Arab envoys in Tehran on Wednesday to inform them of their intention to carry out an attack, though it did not specify the timing.

Asked if Iran had also given details about the targets and kind of weapons to be used, the Jordanian source did not respond directly but indicated that that was the case.

An Iranian source briefed on the matter said Iran had informed the US through diplomatic channels that included Qatar, Turkey, and Switzerland about the scheduled day of the attack, saying it would be conducted in a manner to avoid provoking a response.

How far escalation can be avoided remains in question. Biden has told Israel the United States will not join any Israeli retaliation, the US official said.

However, Israel is still weighing its response and will "exact the price from Iran in the fashion and timing that is right for us", Israeli minister Benny Gantz said on Sunday.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

Israel

United States

Turkey

Israel

Attack

Missiles

Tehran

Syria

Damascus

Iraq

LBCI Next
Navigation resumes at Iranian airports after attack on Israel
British Foreign Secretary Cameron: We urge Israel not to respond to Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-01

Iranian presence in Syria shaken: Israel attacks Damascus, killing IRGC commander

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-29

Official Syrian Media: Iranian advisors killed in Israeli attack south of Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-14

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Highlights Key Takeaways from Tehran's Response to Israeli Attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-13

Israeli channel: US and British jets downed Iranian drones over Iraq-Syria border

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:34

Gaza's death toll exceeds 33,790: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:28

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid: Elections must be held immediately to topple the government that is bringing and will bring devastation to Israel

LBCI
World News
05:21

Russia extremely concerned by rise in Middle East tensions, urges restraint

LBCI
World News
05:13

Borrell says Middle East on cliff edge, urges Iran-Israel de-escalation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:35

Turkey calls on Iran to avoid further escalation with Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-09

The 'dark side' of Lebanon-Syria border: Understanding illicit activities, organized crime networks, and security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-31

On LBCI, here is what MP Alain Aoun revealed regarding the dialogue between FPM and Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-14

Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah site in eastern Lebanon: AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Iran's "True Promise" Operation Targets Israel: A Costly Response

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Israeli soldiers wounded in Lebanon border mine explosion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

China's Green Energy Boom: The US Faces a Tough Competition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:47

Iranian Drones Cast Shadow Over Iraqi Prime Minister's Visit to Washington

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

US Urges Caution for Israel After Iranian Drone and Missile Strike

LBCI
Middle East News
03:06

Iran says it gave warning before attacking Israel, US denies

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:34

Opposition delegation from Lebanon visits Washington for talks on various issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More