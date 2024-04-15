Navigation resumes at Iranian airports after attack on Israel

Iranian airports resumed takeoff and landing operations on Monday, according to official media reports, after being suspended or affected by the attack launched by Tehran against Israel on Saturday night, which caused regional tension.



The official news agency (IRNA) confirmed that "flights at Imam Khomeini International Airport (the main airport in Tehran) have returned to normal" as of 6 o'clock (02:30 GMT).



The movement has also returned to normal at the second airport in the capital, Mehrabad, as well as at airports in Tabriz (northwest), Mashhad (northeast), and Shiraz (south).



Iranian authorities had suspended air traffic at airports coinciding with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' drone and missile attack on Israel on Saturday night in response to an Israeli airstrike that destroyed the Iranian consulate building in Damascus two weeks ago.



AFP