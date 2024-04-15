Tehran tells the West to be 'grateful' for Iranian restraint towards Israel

Iran tells Western countries, through its Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Monday, to be 'grateful' for the restraint it has shown towards Israel, following Iran's condemnation of the attack it launched against the Israeli state after the shelling of its consulate in Damascus.



The Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, stated during a press conference, "Western countries should be grateful to Iran for the restraint it has shown in recent months instead of piling accusations against it."



Reuters