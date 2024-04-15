Kuwait names Ahmad Abdullah al-Ahmad al-Sabah as prime minister

Middle East News
2024-04-15 | 07:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kuwait names Ahmad Abdullah al-Ahmad al-Sabah as prime minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kuwait names Ahmad Abdullah al-Ahmad al-Sabah as prime minister

Kuwait's Emir on Monday appointed Ahmad Abdullah al-Ahmad al-Sabah as prime minister, state news agency KUNA reported.

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Sabah al-Salem al-Sabah resigned in April only a few months after he was designated to form a government. His resignation was a procedural move after a new parliament was elected that month, the fourth since December 2020.

The OPEC producer, which bans political parties, has one of the most open political systems in the Gulf, though the emir has the final say in state matters.



Reuters

Middle East News

Kuwait

Ahmad Abdullah al-Ahmad al-Sabah

Prime Minister

LBCI Next
UK dismisses Iran assertion it gave warning before attacking Israel
Iran investigates ship detained in Gulf waters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-17

Kuwait forms first government under new emir and prime minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-14

Iranian Drones Cast Shadow Over Iraqi Prime Minister's Visit to Washington

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-06

Kuwaiti PM submits government's resignation to the country's Emir

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-05

Kuwait's political evolution: Examining recent election outcomes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:40

Lufthansa resumes flights to Tel Aviv on Tuesday

LBCI
World News
11:28

British PM Rishi Sunak to speak with Israel's Netanyahu, aiming to avoid escalation

LBCI
Middle East News
11:19

Foreign Minister: Iran's response will be swift if Israel takes retaliatory action

LBCI
Middle East News
11:07

Netanyahu's Iran meeting with opposition delayed: Israeli Broadcasting Corporation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:04

Monday may bring Israeli response to Iran's attack, The Wall Street Journal reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-29

Abou Faour: Healthcare sector in all its aspects needs to be reorganized

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-05

Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Netanyahu may provoke conflict with Lebanon for self-interest, not for his people

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-09

Maronite Patriarch Rai Condemns killing of Pascal Sleiman, calls for restraint

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Israeli soldiers wounded in Lebanon border mine explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Hezbollah Strikes: Explosive devices target Golani Brigade, causing casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Israeli military strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in overnight attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:34

Opposition delegation from Lebanon visits Washington for talks on various issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil

LBCI
Middle East News
03:06

Iran says it gave warning before attacking Israel, US denies

LBCI
Middle East News
04:41

Iranian FM: There was no pre-arranged deal regarding Iran's response to Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:34

Gaza's death toll exceeds 33,790: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More