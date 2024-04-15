News
Netanyahu's Iran meeting with opposition delayed: Israeli Broadcasting Corporation
Middle East News
2024-04-15 | 11:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu's Iran meeting with opposition delayed: Israeli Broadcasting Corporation
The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting with opposition leaders regarding tensions with Iran was postponed due to a busy schedule.
Breaking Headlines
Middle East News
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Iran
Opposition
Next
US Secretary of State speaks with Jordanian, Saudi, Egyptian, and Turkish counterparts regarding Iranian attack on Israel
Biden informs Netanyahu that US will not participate in an attack on Iran
Previous
