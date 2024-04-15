Israel wants to harm Iran with a possible strike on a facility in Tehran or a cyber-attack

The Washington Post revealed from an informed source that "Israel is looking for response options that would deliver a message to Iran without causing casualties."



"Options include a possible strike on a facility in Tehran or a cyber-attack," it said.



The Washington Post added, "Everyone in Israel agrees to respond to Iran, and the question is how and when?"



Israeli Channel 12 announced, "The War Cabinet discussed many options in its meeting today on Monday, to harm Iran after its attack with drones and missiles on Israel, but without causing a comprehensive war."



It also noted that "Israel intends to initiate action in coordination with the United States, which has said that it will not participate with Israel in any direct attack on Iran."