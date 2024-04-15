Washington condemns death of Israeli teenager, wave of violence in the West Bank

The United States on Monday condemned the killing of an Israeli teenager in the occupied West Bank and the subsequent wave of violence in Palestinian villages.



State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement, "We strongly condemn the murder of 14-year-old Israeli Binyamin Achimair and extend our sympathies to his family and friends," adding, "We are also increasingly concerned by the violence against Palestinian civilians and their property that ensued in the West Bank [...] Violence must stop."



AFP