Israeli army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said on Monday that Israel will respond to Iran's attack with missiles and drones on Israeli territory.



Halevi, speaking in southern Israel, which suffered some damage in the attack, said, "This firing of many missiles, cruise missiles, and drones on Israeli territory will be met with a response."



Iran's attack came in response to the killing of seven Iranian officers in a strike on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus on April 1.



Reuters