Israeli army says casualties from Damascus strike were 'involved in terrorism against Israel'

2024-04-15 | 15:09
Israeli army says casualties from Damascus strike were 'involved in terrorism against Israel'
Israeli army says casualties from Damascus strike were 'involved in terrorism against Israel'

Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated on Monday that the casualties from the strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, attributed to Israel by Tehran, were "involved in terrorism against Israel."

This marks Israel's first official comment on the April 1 attack.

Responding to a question about the strike, Hagari told reporters, "To my knowledge, those killed in Damascus were members of the Quds Force. These individuals were involved in terrorism against the state of Israel," adding, "Among these terrorist elements were members of Hezbollah and Iranian assistants. There were no diplomats there, to my knowledge. I am not aware of any civilians killed in this attack."

AFP 
 

