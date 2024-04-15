Iraqi Airways reports flights' resumption between Iraq and Iran starting Tuesday

Middle East News
2024-04-15 | 15:55
High views

0min
Iraqi Airways reports flights' resumption between Iraq and Iran starting Tuesday

Iraqi Airways announced the resumption of flights between Iraq and Iran, starting Tuesday, Iraqi state news agency said on Monday.

Iraq had announced shutting down its airspace and suspending all air traffic on Saturday, Iraq's transport minister was quoted as saying.

Iran launched explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday, its first direct attack on Israeli territory in a retaliatory strike that has raised the threat of wider regional conflict.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iraqi Airways

Iraq

Iran

Air

Traffic

