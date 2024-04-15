Netanyahu calls on international community to 'stand united' in the face of Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the international community on Monday to "stand united" in the face of "Iranian aggression, which threatens world peace," following Tehran's attack on Israel with hundreds of rockets and drones.



In a message posted by his office on the X platform, the Prime Minister wrote, "The international community must continue to stand united in resisting this Iranian aggression, which threatens world peace," praising the "support of the United States, Britain, France and others in thwarting the Iranian attack."



AFP