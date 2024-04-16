News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli military vows response to Iranian attack as calls for restraint mount
Middle East News
2024-04-16 | 00:11
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israeli military vows response to Iranian attack as calls for restraint mount
Israelis awaited word on how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would respond to Iran's first-ever direct attack as international pressure for restraint grew amid fears of an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.
Netanyahu on Monday summoned his war cabinet for the second time in less than 24 hours to weigh a response to Iran's weekend missile and drone attack, a government source said.
Military Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said Israel would respond. He provided no details.
"This launch of so many missiles, cruise missiles, and drones into Israeli territory will be met with a response," he said at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel, which sustained some damage in Saturday night's attack.
The prospect of Israeli retaliation has alarmed many Iranians already enduring economic pain and tighter social and political controls since protests in 2022-23.
While the attack caused no deaths and limited damage, it has increased fears of open warfare between the long-time foes and fuelled concerns that violence rooted in the Gaza war is spreading.
US President Joe Biden told Netanyahu at the weekend that the United States, which helped Israel blunt the Iranian attack, will not participate in an Israeli counter-strike.
It appeared to be the first such known incident since the Gaza war erupted, although there have been several exchanges of fire between Israel and Lebanon's armed group Hezbollah.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby declined on Monday to say if Biden urged Netanyahu in talks on Saturday night to exercise restraint in responding to Iran.
"We don't want to see a war with Iran. We don't want to see a regional conflict," Kirby told a briefing, adding that it was for Israel to decide "whether and how they'll respond."
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in calls on Monday with counterparts in the Middle East and Europe, said "While the United States does not seek escalation, we will continue to defend Israel and US personnel," the Pentagon said.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the Group of Seven major democracies were working on a package of coordinated measures against Iran.
"I spoke to my fellow G7 leaders, we are united in our condemnation of this attack," Sunak said in parliament.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israeli Military
Iran
Attack
Retaliation
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel
Missiles
Pressure
Herzi Halevi
Next
Pentagon chief stresses Middle East stability during calls with counterparts
Netanyahu calls on international community to 'stand united' in the face of Iran
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Middle East crisis: Israel explores response options to Iranian attack amid US pressure
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Middle East crisis: Israel explores response options to Iranian attack amid US pressure
0
Middle East News
14:53
Israeli response to Iranian attack expected soon: Israeli Broadcasting Corporation
Middle East News
14:53
Israeli response to Iranian attack expected soon: Israeli Broadcasting Corporation
0
World News
14:18
The White House: Iran did not inform the US of the timeline for the attack on Israel
World News
14:18
The White House: Iran did not inform the US of the timeline for the attack on Israel
0
Middle East News
14:08
Israel says it will respond to Iran's attack
Middle East News
14:08
Israel says it will respond to Iran's attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:30
Abdollahian confirms to Chinese counterpart Iran's desire for calmness after striking Israel
Middle East News
03:30
Abdollahian confirms to Chinese counterpart Iran's desire for calmness after striking Israel
0
Middle East News
03:09
Iranian President: Any action against Iran's interests will get a severe response
Middle East News
03:09
Iranian President: Any action against Iran's interests will get a severe response
0
Middle East News
03:00
Israel urges more sanctions against Iran
Middle East News
03:00
Israel urges more sanctions against Iran
0
Middle East News
01:47
Israel assures regional countries: Response to Iran will not endanger them
Middle East News
01:47
Israel assures regional countries: Response to Iran will not endanger them
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-13
Lebanon temporarily closes airspace from 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM, subject to review amid regional developments
Lebanon News
2024-04-13
Lebanon temporarily closes airspace from 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM, subject to review amid regional developments
0
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
Israeli strike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
Israeli strike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers
0
World News
2023-10-13
Putin compares Israel's "unacceptable" siege of Gaza with Nazi siege of Leningrad
World News
2023-10-13
Putin compares Israel's "unacceptable" siege of Gaza with Nazi siege of Leningrad
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:25
Hezbollah Strikes: Explosive devices target Golani Brigade, causing casualties
Lebanon News
06:25
Hezbollah Strikes: Explosive devices target Golani Brigade, causing casualties
2
Lebanon News
05:56
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in overnight attack
Lebanon News
05:56
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in overnight attack
3
Lebanon News
10:17
Lebanese officials allege Israeli involvement in killing of Mohammad Sarour
Lebanon News
10:17
Lebanese officials allege Israeli involvement in killing of Mohammad Sarour
4
Middle East News
10:04
Monday may bring Israeli response to Iran's attack, The Wall Street Journal reports
Middle East News
10:04
Monday may bring Israeli response to Iran's attack, The Wall Street Journal reports
5
Middle East News
12:11
Israel wants to harm Iran with a possible strike on a facility in Tehran or a cyber-attack
Middle East News
12:11
Israel wants to harm Iran with a possible strike on a facility in Tehran or a cyber-attack
6
Middle East News
10:29
Israeli army confirms soldiers injured inside Lebanese territory
Middle East News
10:29
Israeli army confirms soldiers injured inside Lebanese territory
7
Middle East News
04:41
Iranian FM: There was no pre-arranged deal regarding Iran's response to Israel
Middle East News
04:41
Iranian FM: There was no pre-arranged deal regarding Iran's response to Israel
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Debate stirred: Did Iran warn the US before striking Israel? - Unraveling the controversy
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Debate stirred: Did Iran warn the US before striking Israel? - Unraveling the controversy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More