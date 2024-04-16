News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel urges more sanctions against Iran
Middle East News
2024-04-16 | 03:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel urges more sanctions against Iran
Israel's foreign minister said on Tuesday he was urging countries to place sanctions on Iran's missile program and proscribe its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization after Iran's first-ever direct attack on Israel.
"Alongside the military response to the firing of missiles and drones, I am leading a diplomatic attack against Iran," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a social media post.
Katz said he sent letters to 32 countries and spoke with numerous counterparts, calling on them to "place sanctions on Iran's missile project and declare the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terror organization, as a way to stop and weaken Iran."
"We must stop Iran now, before it will be too late."
Israel has said it would respond to Iran's weekend missile and drone attack, amid calls for restraint by allies anxious to avoid an escalation of conflict in the Middle East.
The Group of Seven major democracies were already working on a package of coordinated measures against Iran, according to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Iran
Sanctions
Israel Katz
Foreign Minister
Attack
Next
Iranian President: Any action against Iran's interests will get a severe response
Israel assures regional countries: Response to Iran will not endanger them
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
00:11
Israeli military vows response to Iranian attack as calls for restraint mount
Middle East News
00:11
Israeli military vows response to Iranian attack as calls for restraint mount
0
Middle East News
14:53
Israeli response to Iranian attack expected soon: Israeli Broadcasting Corporation
Middle East News
14:53
Israeli response to Iranian attack expected soon: Israeli Broadcasting Corporation
0
World News
14:18
The White House: Iran did not inform the US of the timeline for the attack on Israel
World News
14:18
The White House: Iran did not inform the US of the timeline for the attack on Israel
0
Middle East News
14:08
Israel says it will respond to Iran's attack
Middle East News
14:08
Israel says it will respond to Iran's attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:30
Abdollahian confirms to Chinese counterpart Iran's desire for calmness after striking Israel
Middle East News
03:30
Abdollahian confirms to Chinese counterpart Iran's desire for calmness after striking Israel
0
Middle East News
03:09
Iranian President: Any action against Iran's interests will get a severe response
Middle East News
03:09
Iranian President: Any action against Iran's interests will get a severe response
0
Middle East News
01:47
Israel assures regional countries: Response to Iran will not endanger them
Middle East News
01:47
Israel assures regional countries: Response to Iran will not endanger them
0
World News
01:31
Biden's administration unlikely to cut Iran's oil lifeline
World News
01:31
Biden's administration unlikely to cut Iran's oil lifeline
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-13
Lebanon temporarily closes airspace from 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM, subject to review amid regional developments
Lebanon News
2024-04-13
Lebanon temporarily closes airspace from 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM, subject to review amid regional developments
0
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
Israeli strike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
Israeli strike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers
0
World News
2023-10-13
Putin compares Israel's "unacceptable" siege of Gaza with Nazi siege of Leningrad
World News
2023-10-13
Putin compares Israel's "unacceptable" siege of Gaza with Nazi siege of Leningrad
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:25
Hezbollah Strikes: Explosive devices target Golani Brigade, causing casualties
Lebanon News
06:25
Hezbollah Strikes: Explosive devices target Golani Brigade, causing casualties
2
Lebanon News
05:56
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in overnight attack
Lebanon News
05:56
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in overnight attack
3
Lebanon News
10:17
Lebanese officials allege Israeli involvement in killing of Mohammad Sarour
Lebanon News
10:17
Lebanese officials allege Israeli involvement in killing of Mohammad Sarour
4
Middle East News
10:04
Monday may bring Israeli response to Iran's attack, The Wall Street Journal reports
Middle East News
10:04
Monday may bring Israeli response to Iran's attack, The Wall Street Journal reports
5
Middle East News
12:11
Israel wants to harm Iran with a possible strike on a facility in Tehran or a cyber-attack
Middle East News
12:11
Israel wants to harm Iran with a possible strike on a facility in Tehran or a cyber-attack
6
Middle East News
10:29
Israeli army confirms soldiers injured inside Lebanese territory
Middle East News
10:29
Israeli army confirms soldiers injured inside Lebanese territory
7
Middle East News
04:41
Iranian FM: There was no pre-arranged deal regarding Iran's response to Israel
Middle East News
04:41
Iranian FM: There was no pre-arranged deal regarding Iran's response to Israel
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Debate stirred: Did Iran warn the US before striking Israel? - Unraveling the controversy
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Debate stirred: Did Iran warn the US before striking Israel? - Unraveling the controversy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More