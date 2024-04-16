Israel urges more sanctions against Iran

2024-04-16 | 03:00
2min
Israel urges more sanctions against Iran

Israel's foreign minister said on Tuesday he was urging countries to place sanctions on Iran's missile program and proscribe its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization after Iran's first-ever direct attack on Israel.

"Alongside the military response to the firing of missiles and drones, I am leading a diplomatic attack against Iran," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a social media post.

Katz said he sent letters to 32 countries and spoke with numerous counterparts, calling on them to "place sanctions on Iran's missile project and declare the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terror organization, as a way to stop and weaken Iran."

"We must stop Iran now, before it will be too late."

Israel has said it would respond to Iran's weekend missile and drone attack, amid calls for restraint by allies anxious to avoid an escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

The Group of Seven major democracies were already working on a package of coordinated measures against Iran, according to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Reuters

LBCI Next
Iranian President: Any action against Iran's interests will get a severe response
Israel assures regional countries: Response to Iran will not endanger them
LBCI Previous

