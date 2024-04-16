Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, affirmed to his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, during a telephone call, Iran's desire for "calm" following its unprecedented bombing of Israel.

Beijing announced on Tuesday that Abdollahian conveyed Iran's desire for "de-escalation" to Wang Yi after its unprecedented bombing of Israel.



The state-run Chinese news agency, Xinhua, reported that Abdollahian informed Wang Yi of the Islamic Republic's position on the airstrike that destroyed the Iranian consulate building in Damascus and held Israel responsible.



Xinhua quoted the Iranian minister as telling his Chinese counterpart that the UN Security Council "did not provide the necessary response to this attack" and that "Iran has the right to defend itself in response to the violation of its sovereignty."



During his call with his Chinese counterpart, Abdollahian reiterated that Iran has "the desire to exercise restraint" and has no intention of escalating tensions further.



Xinhua also quoted the Iranian minister as saying that the regional situation is "extremely sensitive."



In contrast, Wang Yi affirmed that Beijing "strongly condemns and firmly opposes" the attack on the Iranian consulate, considering it "a serious violation of international law."



Xinhua quoted the Chinese minister as saying, "It seems that Iran is capable of handling the situation well and preventing the region from further disturbances, while at the same time protecting its sovereignty and dignity."



AFP