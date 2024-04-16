Israeli official: War Cabinet intends to hold meeting on Tuesday to discuss response to Iranian attack

2024-04-16 | 07:20
High views
Israeli official: War Cabinet intends to hold meeting on Tuesday to discuss response to Iranian attack
Israeli official: War Cabinet intends to hold meeting on Tuesday to discuss response to Iranian attack

An Israeli official said that the War Cabinet intends to hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the response to the Iranian attack.

The official noted that the timing of the meeting has not been determined.

This will be the third time the decision-making group has met since Iran launched more than 300 rockets and drones at Israel on Saturday evening.

Reuters

