Storm shuts Dubai International Airport temporarily

Middle East News
2024-04-16 | 11:00
High views
Storm shuts Dubai International Airport temporarily
Storm shuts Dubai International Airport temporarily

Operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) were suspended for 25 minutes on Tuesday due to an intense storm, it said in a statement.

Operations have restarted, the airport added.

Reuters
 

