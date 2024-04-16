The spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, said on Tuesday that the army has targeted the Radwan Force's Commander of the Missile Unit in the Western Sector, Mohammad Hussein Mustafa Shhouri, in Kfar Dounine.



"Mohammad Shhouri was responsible for planning and executing multiple operations to launch rockets towards Israeli territories from the areas of the central and western sectors in southern Lebanon," he said.



The airstrike also targeted Mahmoud Ibrahim Fadlallah, another personnel in Hezbollah's missile unit.