News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Central Command intercepts two Houthi drones
Middle East News
2024-04-17 | 00:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Central Command intercepts two Houthi drones
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces successfully engaged with two drones in areas controlled by the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen on April 16.
The Central Command added in a statement, "There were no reports of injuries or damage from US ships, coalition ships, or commercial vessels."
Reuters
Middle East News
Central Command
Houthi
Drones
Yemen
CENTCOM
United States
Vessels
Next
Dubai International Airport: Bad weather causing significant disruption
No reports of drones, missiles launched from Iraq during Iran's attack on Israel, PM says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-15
US Central Command destroys more than 80 drones launched from Iran and Yemen to attack Israel
Middle East News
2024-04-15
US Central Command destroys more than 80 drones launched from Iran and Yemen to attack Israel
0
Middle East News
2024-04-13
Houthis launch drones from Yemen towards Israel after Iranian attack
Middle East News
2024-04-13
Houthis launch drones from Yemen towards Israel after Iranian attack
0
World News
2024-04-10
Yemen's Houthis hit four vessels in Gulf of Aden - spokesman
World News
2024-04-10
Yemen's Houthis hit four vessels in Gulf of Aden - spokesman
0
Middle East News
2024-02-28
CENTCOM neutralizes five Houthi drones in Red Sea
Middle East News
2024-02-28
CENTCOM neutralizes five Houthi drones in Red Sea
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:38
Italy calls on Israel to halt military operations in Gaza
World News
02:38
Italy calls on Israel to halt military operations in Gaza
0
World News
02:17
Britain condemns killing of Israeli teenager, calls to 'restore calm'
World News
02:17
Britain condemns killing of Israeli teenager, calls to 'restore calm'
0
World News
01:52
US and allies to impose more sanctions on Iran; Israel war cabinet to meet again
World News
01:52
US and allies to impose more sanctions on Iran; Israel war cabinet to meet again
0
Middle East News
01:21
Dubai International Airport: Bad weather causing significant disruption
Middle East News
01:21
Dubai International Airport: Bad weather causing significant disruption
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:22
Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon
Middle East News
14:22
Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon
0
Middle East News
15:58
Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander
Middle East News
15:58
Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:16
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:16
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah
0
Lebanon News
14:31
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement
Lebanon News
14:31
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:27
Israeli army confirms killing Hezbollah leader in strike in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:27
Israeli army confirms killing Hezbollah leader in strike in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
08:21
Breaking: Car targeted on Al-Majbal road in Ain Baal
Lebanon News
08:21
Breaking: Car targeted on Al-Majbal road in Ain Baal
3
Middle East News
14:22
Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon
Middle East News
14:22
Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
08:48
Hezbollah announces drone attack on Beit Hillel's missile defense system
Lebanon News
08:48
Hezbollah announces drone attack on Beit Hillel's missile defense system
5
Lebanon News
10:59
AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike
Lebanon News
10:59
AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike
6
Lebanon News
04:36
Ziad Makary to LBCI: Current decisions on Syrian displacement issue more practical than before
Lebanon News
04:36
Ziad Makary to LBCI: Current decisions on Syrian displacement issue more practical than before
7
Middle East News
15:58
Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander
Middle East News
15:58
Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander
8
Lebanon News
14:31
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement
Lebanon News
14:31
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More