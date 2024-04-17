US Central Command intercepts two Houthi drones

Middle East News
2024-04-17 | 00:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Central Command intercepts two Houthi drones
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US Central Command intercepts two Houthi drones

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces successfully engaged with two drones in areas controlled by the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen on April 16.

The Central Command added in a statement, "There were no reports of injuries or damage from US ships, coalition ships, or commercial vessels."

Reuters

Middle East News

Central Command

Houthi

Drones

Yemen

CENTCOM

United States

Vessels

LBCI Next
Dubai International Airport: Bad weather causing significant disruption
No reports of drones, missiles launched from Iraq during Iran's attack on Israel, PM says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-15

US Central Command destroys more than 80 drones launched from Iran and Yemen to attack Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-13

Houthis launch drones from Yemen towards Israel after Iranian attack

LBCI
World News
2024-04-10

Yemen's Houthis hit four vessels in Gulf of Aden - spokesman

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-28

CENTCOM neutralizes five Houthi drones in Red Sea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:38

Italy calls on Israel to halt military operations in Gaza

LBCI
World News
02:17

Britain condemns killing of Israeli teenager, calls to 'restore calm'

LBCI
World News
01:52

US and allies to impose more sanctions on Iran; Israel war cabinet to meet again

LBCI
Middle East News
01:21

Dubai International Airport: Bad weather causing significant disruption

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:22

Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:58

Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:16

Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:31

Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Israeli army confirms killing Hezbollah leader in strike in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Breaking: Car targeted on Al-Majbal road in Ain Baal

LBCI
Middle East News
14:22

Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Hezbollah announces drone attack on Beit Hillel's missile defense system

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:59

AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Ziad Makary to LBCI: Current decisions on Syrian displacement issue more practical than before

LBCI
Middle East News
15:58

Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:31

Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More