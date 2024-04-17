Dubai International Airport: Bad weather causing significant disruption

Dubai International Airport said on Wednesday it was experiencing significant disruption due to bad weather and was working to restore normal operations as quickly as possible.



Flights have been delayed or diverted and impacted by displaced crew, the airport said in a statement, adding that recovery would take some time.



Dubai's Emirates airline said it was suspending check-in for passengers departing the airport from 8 a.m. (0400 GMT) on Wednesday until midnight due to operational challenges caused by the bad weather and road conditions.



Dubai International was temporarily diverting arriving flights on Tuesday evening because of a storm, and operations were suspended for 25 minutes earlier in the day.



Reuters