Dubai International Airport: Bad weather causing significant disruption

Middle East News
2024-04-17 | 01:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Dubai International Airport: Bad weather causing significant disruption
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Dubai International Airport: Bad weather causing significant disruption

Dubai International Airport said on Wednesday it was experiencing significant disruption due to bad weather and was working to restore normal operations as quickly as possible.

Flights have been delayed or diverted and impacted by displaced crew, the airport said in a statement, adding that recovery would take some time.

Dubai's Emirates airline said it was suspending check-in for passengers departing the airport from 8 a.m. (0400 GMT) on Wednesday until midnight due to operational challenges caused by the bad weather and road conditions.

Dubai International was temporarily diverting arriving flights on Tuesday evening because of a storm, and operations were suspended for 25 minutes earlier in the day.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Dubai

International Airport

Weather

Disruption

Flights

Passengers

Airline

LBCI Next
US and allies to impose more sanctions on Iran; Israel war cabinet to meet again
US Central Command intercepts two Houthi drones
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:31

Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement

LBCI
Middle East News
15:15

Flydubai suspends flights departing from Dubai due to bad weather

LBCI
Middle East News
11:00

Storm shuts Dubai International Airport temporarily

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-14

Austrian Airlines suspends flights to Tel Aviv, Erbil, and Amman

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:38

Italy calls on Israel to halt military operations in Gaza

LBCI
World News
02:17

Britain condemns killing of Israeli teenager, calls to 'restore calm'

LBCI
World News
01:52

US and allies to impose more sanctions on Iran; Israel war cabinet to meet again

LBCI
Middle East News
00:31

US Central Command intercepts two Houthi drones

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:22

Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:58

Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:16

Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:31

Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Israeli army confirms killing Hezbollah leader in strike in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Breaking: Car targeted on Al-Majbal road in Ain Baal

LBCI
Middle East News
14:22

Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Hezbollah announces drone attack on Beit Hillel's missile defense system

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:59

AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Ziad Makary to LBCI: Current decisions on Syrian displacement issue more practical than before

LBCI
Middle East News
15:58

Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:31

Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More