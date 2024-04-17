Israeli President holds talks with British and German Foreign Ministers in Jerusalem

The Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, conducted talks in Jerusalem on Wednesday with the British Foreign Minister, David Cameron, and the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, calling on the international community to confront the threat posed by Iran following its unprecedented missile and drone attacks on the Jewish state.



Herzog said via X that he held 'friendly talks' Wednesday morning with Cameron and Baerbock, affirming that ''the entire world must act decisively and resolutely to confront the threat posed by the Iranian regime seeking to undermine stability in the entire region.''



AFP