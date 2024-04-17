Britain: Israel decides to respond to Iranian attack

British Foreign Minister David Cameron stated that it is clear Israel has decided to respond to the Iranian attack, expressing hope that they will do so in a manner that keeps escalation to a minimum.



Cameron told reporters in Israel on Wednesday, ''It is clear that Israelis are deciding to act. We hope they will carry it out in a way that avoids escalation as much as possible.''



He added that his country wants to impose coordinated sanctions on Iran and said, 'The G7 should send a clear message to Iran.''



Reuters