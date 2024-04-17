Britain: Israel decides to respond to Iranian attack

Middle East News
2024-04-17 | 04:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Britain: Israel decides to respond to Iranian attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Britain: Israel decides to respond to Iranian attack

British Foreign Minister David Cameron stated that it is clear Israel has decided to respond to the Iranian attack, expressing hope that they will do so in a manner that keeps escalation to a minimum.

Cameron told reporters in Israel on Wednesday, ''It is clear that Israelis are deciding to act. We hope they will carry it out in a way that avoids escalation as much as possible.''

He added that his country wants to impose coordinated sanctions on Iran and said, 'The G7 should send a clear message to Iran.''

Reuters

Middle East News

David Cameron

Britain

Israel

Attack

Iran

LBCI Next
Pakistani PM: Saudi Arabia to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan
Iranian commander: Navy escorting commercial ships to Red Sea
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-14

Sunak: Britain participated in thwarting Iranian attack on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
06:15

Iranian military: We are ready to deal with any Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
16:05

No reports of drones, missiles launched from Iraq during Iran's attack on Israel, PM says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Iranian weapons: Missiles and drones used in the attack on Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:26

Haniyeh to visit Turkey within days for talks with Erdogan

LBCI
Middle East News
06:15

Iranian military: We are ready to deal with any Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
05:12

Crew of MSC ship seized by Iran are safe

LBCI
World News
05:06

Pakistani PM: Saudi Arabia to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Breaking: Car targeted on Al-Majbal road in Ain Baal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-03

Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces: Direct hits unleashed near Al-Wazzani village

LBCI
World News
2023-10-10

Hundreds protest in New York in solidarity with Gaza and as a rejection of US support for Israel

LBCI
World News
2024-04-02

Belarus holds military drills near borders with Ukraine, EU

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More