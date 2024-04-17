Haniyeh to visit Turkey within days for talks with Erdogan

2024-04-17 | 07:26
Haniyeh to visit Turkey within days for talks with Erdogan
Haniyeh to visit Turkey within days for talks with Erdogan

The (NTV) television channel said on Wednesday, that Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), will visit Turkey within days for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Earlier, Erdogan told MPs from the ruling Justice and Development Party in parliament, "I will host the leader of the Palestinian cause... and we will discuss several issues." He described Hamas again as a "liberation movement."

Reuters

