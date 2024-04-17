Netanyahu affirms to Foreign Ministers of Britain and Germany: Israel has 'the right to self-defense'

Middle East News
2024-04-17 | 08:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu affirms to Foreign Ministers of Britain and Germany: Israel has &#39;the right to self-defense&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu affirms to Foreign Ministers of Britain and Germany: Israel has 'the right to self-defense'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Wednesday to the Foreign Ministers of Britain and Germany that Israel 'will retain the right to self-defense,' according to a statement from his office.

Netanyahu's remarks came before British Foreign Minister David Cameron and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, days after Iran launched an unprecedented attack on Israel using drones and ballistic missiles.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Self Defense

Iran

Attack

Britain

Germany

LBCI Next
EU's von der Leyen says Iranian attack on Israel is signal of intent of 'new league of authoritarians'
Netanyahu rejects 'allegations' of famine in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:32

Britain: Israel decides to respond to Iranian attack

LBCI
World News
2024-04-15

Germany summons Iranian ambassador after attack on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-14

Sunak: Britain participated in thwarting Iranian attack on Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:56

Iranian Attack Sparks Israeli Debate Over Response

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Flight delays and flooded streets: UAE grapples with 'historic' rainfall

LBCI
Middle East News
11:39

Cyprus further efforts to stop irregular migration, patrol off Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
11:30

Israeli army confirms injury of 14 soldiers in strike carried out by Hezbollah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:20

UN Security Council to vote on Palestinian UN membership on Friday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-16

Abi Ramia to LBCI: Presence of displaced Syrians should be regulated, partisan dualities do not build nations

LBCI
World News
2024-03-06

Nikki Haley concludes White House bid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Israel Advocates for Regional Coalition Against Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
11:30

Israeli army confirms injury of 14 soldiers in strike carried out by Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More