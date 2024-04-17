Fourteen people reportedly injured in a Hezbollah shelling on Israel

2024-04-17 | 09:20
Fourteen people reportedly injured in a Hezbollah shelling on Israel
Fourteen people reportedly injured in a Hezbollah shelling on Israel

Fourteen people were wounded in a village in northern Israel on Wednesday, according to medics, in an attack with a drone and rockets claimed by the Lebanese Hezbollah group supported by Iran.

The Galilee Medical Center said in a statement that "14 wounded were evacuated from the village of Arab al-Aramshe on the northern border, including two seriously injured."

AFP 
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Lebanon

Attack

Drone

Hezbollah

Arab Al-Aramshe

