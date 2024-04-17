German Foreign Minister urges Israel to 'exercise restraint' after the Iranian attack

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on all parties to 'exercise wise restraint' before she departed from Israel on Wednesday.



Baerbock, the first foreign official to visit Israel after the Iranian attack, told journalists, "Everyone must now act prudently and responsibly - I am not talking about surrender - I am talking about exercising wise restraint."



Her remarks came days after Iran carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel, launching hundreds of drones, missiles, and ballistic shells in response to the deadly attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.



AFP